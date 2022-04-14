Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 429.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RCKT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 17.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.99 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The stock has a market cap of $914.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.01.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $738,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after buying an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 455.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 17,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 97,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

