Richard Darin Venosdel Sells 4,754 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORLY opened at $724.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $678.94 and its 200-day moving average is $661.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $510.70 and a 52-week high of $747.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $713.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 20,630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,606,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.7% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 25,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,509,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% in the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 9,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

