Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

ATNM opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

