Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.
ATNM opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $10.30.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19 CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
