Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Synovus have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company’s earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four trailing quarters. With the continued recovery of the U.S economy, the lending scenario is expected to improve, positioning Synovus to witness decent organic growth. Its strong loan and deposit growth drive an upside in the net interest income (NII). However, rising expenses on account of technological investments and significant exposure to commercial and industrial loans are major concerns. Unsustainable capital deployment activities and high debt, given limited liquidity, are worrisome. Nonetheless, Synovus continues to witness improving credit quality. The remaining $65 million of uncaptured benefit from its "Synovus Forward" initiative will drive expense reduction and revenue benefits.”

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SNV. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.50.

Shares of SNV opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.71.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.25. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.49 per share, for a total transaction of $150,319.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial (Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.