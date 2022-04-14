iStar (NYSE:STAR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of iStar from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.33.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR stock opened at $20.79 on Monday. iStar has a twelve month low of $16.43 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.31%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iStar by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 3,618.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 920,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,838,000 after purchasing an additional 895,653 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in iStar during the 4th quarter worth $16,811,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

About iStar (Get Rating)

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.