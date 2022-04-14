Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $141.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

WD stock opened at $128.15 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 160.37 and a current ratio of 160.37. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 71.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

