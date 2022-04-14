Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 215.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Doma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Doma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Get Doma alerts:

DOMA stock opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.64. Doma has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Doma will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Ein purchased 332,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $799,128.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOMA. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Doma during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Doma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.