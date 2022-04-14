Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Raised to $173.00 at Morgan Stanley

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Seagen from $180.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $147.44 on Tuesday. Seagen has a twelve month low of $117.46 and a twelve month high of $192.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.65.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $429.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $551,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.58, for a total transaction of $101,671.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,368 shares of company stock valued at $10,714,569. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

