Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Travere Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages to identify, develop and deliver life-changing therapies. Travere Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Retrophin Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TVTX. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.11.

TVTX opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.74. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 79.16% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,069 shares of company stock worth $572,764. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CM Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 33.8% during the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 758,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 191,768 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 246.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 81.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 238,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,215,000 after buying an additional 360,000 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

