Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) PT Lowered to $150.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Mizuho from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on COIN. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.95.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $154.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.42. Coinbase Global has a 52 week low of $147.80 and a 52 week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $209,861.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $337,747,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,125,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $424,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,152 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $394,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,275 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

