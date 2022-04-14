StockNews.com Downgrades Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $53.10 on Monday. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $299.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 410,828,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,669,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 241,360,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,381,066,000 after buying an additional 1,171,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

