Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to Sell

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trilogy Metals Inc. is a metal exploration company. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, silver and carbonate. The company’s project primarily consists of Ambler mining district located in northwestern Alaska. Trilogy Metals Inc., formerly known as NovaCopper Inc., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$1.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Trilogy Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of TMQ opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Trilogy Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $177.47 million, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Trilogy Metals news, CEO Tony Giardini bought 50,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMQ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Trilogy Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,080,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after buying an additional 1,215,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Trilogy Metals by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Trilogy Metals by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,693 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

