Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Raised to $0.57

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 142.55% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.49. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.37.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,921,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 15.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 181,713 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 1,431.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 924,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 864,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

