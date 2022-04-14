Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) to Hold

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $300.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti benefits from healthy order trends with an increase in direct sales through its webstores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it beat challenges and maximize growth. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. It is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges due to its diverse scale of operations. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UI. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BWS Financial decreased their target price on Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NYSE:UI opened at $292.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.42. Ubiquiti has a fifty-two week low of $225.14 and a fifty-two week high of $344.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.14.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $431.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.79 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 29.21% and a negative return on equity of 57,441.32%. Research analysts predict that Ubiquiti will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,393,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,453,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 227.5% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 22,675 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ubiquiti by 932.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,616,000 after buying an additional 19,147 shares in the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

