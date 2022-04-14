State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 3,256 Shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.31% of Benchmark Electronics worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHE. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $23.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $828.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $32.32.

Benchmark Electronics ( NYSE:BHE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $633.05 million during the quarter. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 1.59%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Benchmark Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

