Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $2,976,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 311,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,775 shares of company stock valued at $13,812,502. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NFG shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $71.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

