Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John S. Moody acquired 7,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.87 per share, for a total transaction of $199,644.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Hansen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.83 per share, for a total transaction of $26,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,080 shares of company stock worth $426,751 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.95. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.64.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.89 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCPT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

