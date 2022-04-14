Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,694 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.53% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FUMB. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUMB opened at $19.93 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $20.10.

