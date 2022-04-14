Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,170 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 42.5% during the third quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 2,852,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,655,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 29.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,749,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after purchasing an additional 399,604 shares during the last quarter.

CHK stock opened at $93.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.68. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.31 and a 12-month high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

