Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.09% of Owens & Minor worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,970,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,430,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,243,000 after acquiring an additional 286,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

