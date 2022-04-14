Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 1,023 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,579,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,190,000 after purchasing an additional 441,010 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Sonos by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,126,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after purchasing an additional 915,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,084,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,447,000 after purchasing an additional 202,301 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Sonos by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,983,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 164,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sonos by 2,513.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,831,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,475 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. TheStreet raised Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of Sonos stock opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $21.46 and a one year high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.19.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,858 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

