Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 13,467 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,467 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.20% of New Mountain Finance worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,432,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,627,000 after buying an additional 103,352 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $975,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,054,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,153,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 14.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 37,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $141,000. 34.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $14.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.30.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.07). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 74.33% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.83%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

