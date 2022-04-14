Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,364 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.16% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,907,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,047,000 after buying an additional 250,789 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,301,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 843,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,802 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,039,000 after acquiring an additional 193,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 400,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,853 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $16.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.00. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $16.12 and a 52 week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

