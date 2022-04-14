State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,799 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,346,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,131,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 275,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,838,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PBH opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.98. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.21 and a 12-month high of $63.83.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.39 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

