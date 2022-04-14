State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.94 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. FMR LLC raised its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Ensign Group by 734.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

ENSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $393,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Ensign Group (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.