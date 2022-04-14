Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.71 Million Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $184,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 17.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

ACC opened at $57.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average is $53.59. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 240.80 and a beta of 1.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $272.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 783.37%.

In other American Campus Communities news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John T. Rippel bought 10,000 shares of American Campus Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.00 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

