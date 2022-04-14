Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($6.19) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 450 ($5.86) to GBX 370 ($4.82) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.43) to GBX 510 ($6.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 555 ($7.23) to GBX 430 ($5.60) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pets at Home Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 490.71 ($6.39).

Shares of LON:PETS opened at GBX 316.60 ($4.13) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 311.40 ($4.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.83). The stock has a market cap of £1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 373.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 431.98.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

