Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of PFD opened at GBX 119.80 ($1.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 113.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 111.39. Premier Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 92.60 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 128.20 ($1.67). The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

In other news, insider Helen Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,812.87). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total value of £10,922.56 ($14,233.20).

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

