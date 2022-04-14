Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,685 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 1,685 ($21.96) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.51% from the stock’s current price.

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($23.78) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,761 ($22.95) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays set a GBX 1,665 ($21.70) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,550 ($20.20) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,935 ($25.22) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,702.73 ($22.19).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,063 ($13.85) on Tuesday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 976 ($12.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.83). The firm has a market cap of £29.23 billion and a PE ratio of -17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,276.46.

In other Prudential news, insider James Turner sold 13,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,127 ($14.69), for a total value of £155,773.94 ($202,989.24). Also, insider Amy Yip purchased 7,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 988 ($12.87) per share, with a total value of £72,035.08 ($93,869.01).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

