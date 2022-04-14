Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN)

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 90 ($1.17) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on The Restaurant Group from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 110 ($1.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays downgraded The Restaurant Group to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.08) price target on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 116.67 ($1.52).

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 66.95 ($0.87) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 80.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 88.52. The company has a market cap of £512.20 million and a PE ratio of -12.63. The Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.20 ($0.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 140 ($1.82).

In related news, insider Ken Hanna bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 77 ($1.00) per share, for a total transaction of £77,000 ($100,338.81).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

