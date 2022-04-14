Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.41) target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.65) to GBX 265 ($3.45) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 376.67 ($4.91).
SDRY opened at GBX 170.80 ($2.23) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 176.50 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.89. The company has a market capitalization of £140.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.69. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 139 ($1.81) and a 1-year high of GBX 493 ($6.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Superdry Company Profile (Get Rating)
Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.
