Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for SEGRO (LON:SGRO)

SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,325 ($17.27) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SGRO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.29) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,725 ($22.48) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.33) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,402.91 ($18.28).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.46) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,301.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,317.40. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 972 ($12.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,508 ($19.65). The firm has a market cap of £16.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

