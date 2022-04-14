Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Shell (LON:SHEL)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 2,570 ($33.49) price target on the stock.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($35.84) price target on Shell in a research note on Monday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.56) to GBX 2,551 ($33.24) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.24) price objective on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,450 ($31.93) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.09).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,182 ($28.43) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £164.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09. Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 1,833.40 ($23.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,203 ($28.71). The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,021.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.42%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.58), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,050,820.95).

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

