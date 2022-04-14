StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BGSF (NYSE:BGSF)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BGSF (NYSE:BGSF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGSF from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th.

BGSF stock opened at $12.07 on Monday. BGSF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

BGSF ( NYSE:BGSF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.20. BGSF had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 17.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BGSF will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BGSF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in BGSF during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BGSF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

BGSF, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Professional. The Real Estate segment offers office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

