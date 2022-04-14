Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR)

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136 ($1.77).

Supermarket Income REIT stock opened at GBX 124 ($1.62) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 122.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 121.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Supermarket Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 111 ($1.45) and a one year high of GBX 133 ($1.73).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

