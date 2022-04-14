Treatt (LON:TET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Treatt (LON:TET – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.13% from the company’s current price.

LON:TET opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,034.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,102.14. The firm has a market cap of £664.87 million and a P/E ratio of 44.58. Treatt has a 52-week low of GBX 842 ($10.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,315 ($17.14). The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40.

Get Treatt alerts:

In other news, insider Tim Jones purchased 1,116 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 891 ($11.61) per share, for a total transaction of £9,943.56 ($12,957.47). Also, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($14.27), for a total value of £65,513.85 ($85,371.19).

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.