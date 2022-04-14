StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWX opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.99 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 million, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40.

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

