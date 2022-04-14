CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE CVU opened at $2.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.77. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.73.
About CPI Aerostructures (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPI Aerostructures (CVU)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.