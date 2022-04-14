StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIT opened at $159.50 on Monday. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $115.60 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 3.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.90.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

Further Reading

