OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.37

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.37 and traded as high as $60.60. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.75, with a volume of 2,666 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OTC Markets Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $57.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.65.

OTC Markets Group ( OTCMKTS:OTCM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

