JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.88

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.88 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares trading hands.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.
