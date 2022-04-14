JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.88

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 40.88 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 546,075 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £71.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

