Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.76

Shares of Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.76 and traded as high as C$12.16. Medical Facilities shares last traded at C$11.97, with a volume of 40,785 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on DR. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$11.50 to C$12.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medical Facilities from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.42. The stock has a market cap of C$368.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.76.

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Facilities Co. will post 1.2299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Medical Facilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Medical Facilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

