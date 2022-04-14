Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,199.54

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc (LON:NFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,199.54 ($15.63) and traded as high as GBX 1,280 ($16.68). Next Fifteen Communications Group shares last traded at GBX 1,274 ($16.60), with a volume of 72,829 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 1,600 ($20.85) to GBX 1,700 ($22.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,233.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -260.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Next Fifteen Communications Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. Next Fifteen Communications Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -244.90%.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile (LON:NFC)

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

