Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.18

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.18 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.96). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 20,525 shares traded.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £6.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.42.
About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)
Read More
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.