Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $58.18

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 58.18 ($0.76) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($0.96). Aeorema Communications shares last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91), with a volume of 20,525 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of £6.47 million and a PE ratio of 18.42.

Get Aeorema Communications alerts:

About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)

Aeorema Communications plc, a live events agency, engages in devising and delivering corporate communication solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Cheerful Scout plc and changed its name to Aeorema Communications plc in December 2011.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aeorema Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeorema Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.