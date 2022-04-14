Sound Energy (LON:SOU) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.73

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.73 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 2.07 ($0.03). Sound Energy shares last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,598,636 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market cap of £30.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.73.
Sound Energy Company Profile (LON:SOU)
