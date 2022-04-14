Egdon Resources (LON:EDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.01

Egdon Resources plc (LON:EDR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.01 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05). Egdon Resources shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,334,183 shares.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of £20.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84.
About Egdon Resources (LON:EDR)
Featured Stories
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for Egdon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egdon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.