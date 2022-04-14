Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,474.76

Abcam plc (LON:ABC – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,474.76 ($19.22) and traded as high as GBX 1,485 ($19.35). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,411 ($18.39), with a volume of 269,563 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.24) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($25.41) price target on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,800 ($23.46) to GBX 1,500 ($19.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital decreased their price target on Abcam from GBX 1,450 ($18.89) to GBX 1,250 ($16.29) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Get Abcam alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 742.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,304.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,474.76.

In other news, insider Michael Baldock acquired 5,910 shares of Abcam stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,700 ($22.15) per share, with a total value of £100,470 ($130,922.60). Also, insider Mara G. Aspinall bought 3,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,436 ($18.71) per share, for a total transaction of £43,611.32 ($56,829.97).

Abcam Company Profile (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.