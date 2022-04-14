CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.17

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.17 and traded as high as C$2.51. CES Energy Solutions shares last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 3,258,188 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEU shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$619.35 million and a P/E ratio of 12.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.17.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$317.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.3186026 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 41,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total transaction of C$98,168.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,163,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,121,727.86. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,258 shares of company stock valued at $313,682.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile (TSE:CEU)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

