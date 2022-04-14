Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 103,463 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Griffin Mining from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.26 million and a P/E ratio of 12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

