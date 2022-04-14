Brokers Set Expectations for Blueprint Medicines Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2026 EPS estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $1.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock.

BPMC has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

Shares of BPMC opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $53.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The company had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after buying an additional 1,182,979 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after acquiring an additional 923,577 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

